Bottom line: Roblox and ChatGPT have both attracted massive user bases despite regularly generating the sort of headlines their owners would rather forget. Now, the European Union is reportedly preparing to place both services under its strictest online platform rules, forcing them to become safer, more transparent, and more accountable. Whether they adhere to these rules is another matter.

Bloomberg reports that the European Commission is preparing to add Roblox and ChatGPT to the Digital Services Act's strictest regulatory category in August. The services would be classed as either Very Large Online Platforms or Very Large Online Search Engines, joining the likes of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, X, and Amazon.

The designation applies to services with more than 45 million monthly users in the EU. Both companies have published figures exceeding that threshold, and Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told Reuters that their inclusion was "definitely possible" and could "come sooner or later." That wording could suggest the decision isn't as final as Bloomberg implies.

Once formally designated, the companies would have four months to comply with additional DSA obligations. These include clearer terms and conditions, greater transparency around advertising, recommendation systems, and moderation decisions, and a requirement to report suspected criminal offences.

The platforms must also identify systemic risks involving illegal content, children's rights, public security, elections, discrimination, gender-based violence, and users' mental and physical wellbeing. They then have to take steps to reduce those risks, potentially by redesigning services or changing recommendation systems.

Other requirements include yearly independent audits, internal compliance teams, sharing data with regulators, and allowing vetted researchers to examine platform data. Users must also be offered a recommendation system that is not based on profiling. Companies that fail to comply can face fines of up to 6% of their worldwide annual revenue.

Roblox's inclusion would hardly be surprising. The platform has faced lawsuits from Texas and Louisiana alleging that weak safeguards allowed predators to target children. The company responded with selfie-based age checks, age-separated chat, and an open-source AI system designed to detect signs of child exploitation.

ChatGPT, of course, is dealing with its own growing list of safety controversies. OpenAI faces lawsuits alleging that the chatbot contributed to suicides and other real-world harm, while Florida recently sued the company and Sam Altman over claims that ChatGPT can encourage dangerous behaviour.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2025

The DSA designation isn't guaranteed to bring sweeping changes to either service – just look at X. Elon Musk's company was already fined €120 million ($137 million) for violations involving deceptive verification, ad transparency, and researcher access, yet few would argue that the platform has transformed into a prime example of online safety. That said, forcing Roblox and OpenAI to explain their systems, expose data to researchers, and address known risks seems preferable to just taking their word that everything is fine.