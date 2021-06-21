The best tech deals we could find on Amazon Prime Day
Prime Day runs for 2 days, we'll keep the updates comingBy Ivan Franco
A deal is a deal, and we’ve gathered some of the best discounts we could find on tech you’ll love. That means, we've gone through dozens of listings to filter only highly rated products that we would otherwise recommend, but right now you can get them for less...
- 79 Razer Blade 15 Base 2020 gaming laptop for $950 (normally $1500)
- 80 Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless keyboard for $180 (list price $230)
- 86 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Soapstone for $229 (usually $400)
- 85 Jabra Elite 75t Wireless earbuds for $100 (normally $150)
- 81 Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless keyboard for $180 (list price $230)
- 83 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Android tablet 256GB for $654 (list $850)
- 87 Samsung Odyssey G7 32" gaming monitor for $560 (list $800)
- 86 SanDisk Extreme 2TB Portable SSD for $228 (usually $460)
- 88 Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse for $28 (normally $60)
- 81 Razer Kishi Mobile game controller for $66 (normally $100)
- 83 Logitech G502 Hero Wired gaming mouse for $38 (usually $50)
- 88 Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming mouse for $38 (usually $60)
- 82 Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Wireless earbuds for $85 (normally $150)
- 82 Bose Soundlink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker for $179 (normally $300)
- 89 Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD for $200 (normally $230)
- 84 Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1" 2021 Tablet for $80 (normally $150)
- 86 Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming device for $25 (list $50)
Bonus Deals
- 86 HP Spectre X360 13 Laptop at HP Store for $899 (normally $1050)
- OMEN 30L RTX 3090 Desktop PC at HP Store for $3099 (list $3200)
- 85 Omen X 27 240Hz Monitor at HP Store for $560 (normally $650)
4 comments 12 interactions