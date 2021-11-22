Only the best Black Friday tech deals, as handpicked by TechSpot's staff
Forget about the weekend, Black Friday deals are already out, and with it, the official kickstart of the holiday shopping season. There are tons of deals out but they are not all great, so we're doing all that legwork, skipping the fluff, and listing the best deals early because stock on some hardware is still limited.
A few more things to note...
- We've cut out the fat and the fluff, and will be aggregating a list of only the best tech deals we can find. That means less volume, more meaty deals.
- Keep checking this same post through Cyber Monday week. We're adding and checking 3-4 times every day for deal updates.
- That number on the left side of each deal is our Product Finder score (when available). This can help to see if the product has been well reviewed.
- Deals can expire or run out of stock, but we'll be updating this accordingly.
- Every year we like to advise to shop only for the stuff that you need or were wanting to buy in the first place, but now for a healthy discount.
Top Deals
- 78 LG OLED C1 48" Smart TV for $1,097 at Amazon (list $1,297)
- 91 Sabrent Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD for $130 at Amazon (list price $320)
- 91 Gigabyte M27Q 27" Gaming Monitor for $280 at Amazon (list $360)
- 91 Samsung Odyssey G9 49" Curved Gaming Monitor for $999 at Amazon (list $1,400)
- 87 Samsung Odyssey G7 27" Curved Gaming Monitor for $499 at Amazon (list $700)
- 85 HP Envy 13 Intel Core i5-1135G7 with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD for $699 at HP Store (list price $890)
- 82 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for $342 at Amazon (list price $450)
- 82 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X for $484 at Amazon (list price $570)
- 89 Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $248 at Amazon (list price $349)
- 75 Intel 660p NVMe 1TB 3D2 QLC SSD for $80 at Amazon (list price $100)
- 92 Crucial MX500 1TB SSD for $85 at Amazon (list price $100), 500GB model for $53 (list $60)
- 75 Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD for $110 at Amazon (list price $170)
- Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $100)
- 89 Jabra Elite 75t Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $80 at Amazon (list $150)
- 81 Apple's AirPods Max Noise Cancelling Headphones for $440 at Amazon (list $550)
- 76 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $499 at Amazon (list $699)
- 75 Apple Watch SE for $219 at Best Buy (list price $280)
- Sabrent Rocket Q 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD for $180 at Amazon (list price $310)
Still Noteworthy
- 84 Google Pixel 5a Unlocked for $399 at Google Store (list $450)
- 89 Jabra Elite Active 75t Noise Cancelling Sport Earbuds for $99 at Amazon (list $210)
- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop with Intel Core i5-10400, GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $650 at HP Store (list $750)
- 86 Sennheiser Momentum 3 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $247 at Amazon (list $399)
- 81 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel 10th Gen Core i3, 128GB SSD for $599 at Best Buy (list price $959)
- 88 Corsair K100 Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $180 at Amazon (list price $230)
- 77 GoPro Hero 10 Black Action Camera for $350 at Amazon (list price $400)
- Crucial P5 Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD for $145 at Amazon (list price $180)
- 84 Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset for $130 at Amazon (list $199.95)
- 75 Bose QuietComfort QC 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $279 at Amazon (list price $329)
- 78 Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $75 at Best Buy (list price $100)
- 75 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $230 at Amazon (list price $100)
