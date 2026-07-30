Perplexity is an AI-powered search and productivity assistant that combines real-time web search with advanced AI models to deliver accurate, cited answers, conduct deep research, and help you get more done.

Features

All the models, one accurate answer

Not every question needs the same model. Pick the best model for the best search from 20+ leading models. Perplexity post-trains them to search harder, find better evidence, and answer more clearly.

See the source behind every answer

Citations reveal exactly where every answer comes from. Verify the source, check the evidence, and act with confidence.

Deep Research for a complete report

Ask the big question. Perplexity Deep Research runs dozens of searches across hundreds of sources, checks the findings, and writes the report.

Background tasks and continuous monitoring

Set recurring tasks that Computer executes autonomously and persistently over time.

Parallel research and browser automation

Search the web, automate browser actions, extract data, and synthesize findings in a single workflow.

Personalize Computer

Connect Gmail, Slack, Notion, Calendar, and hundreds of other tools.Add personalized Skills to tailor how Computer works.

Create and build

Create production ready apps, websites, reports, and more.

Now, includes Personal Computer

Perplexity Computer is a general-purpose digital worker that operates the same interfaces you do. Computer creates and executes entire workflows, capable of running for hours or even months. Chat answers. Agents do tasks. Computer works.

How Perplexity Computer works?

Give Computer tasks

Prompt in natural language. Computer deploys subagents to handle the rest.

Computer works

Computer will browse, research, create, and connect your tools automatically and in the background.

Iterate and improve

Keep iterating and guiding Computer as it works. Or start Computer on a new task.

What's New

Personal Computer is now available on Windows

Today we're launching Personal Computer for Windows, bringing Perplexity's agent platform to more than a billion devices globally. Now Microsoft users can ask Computer to work across their local files, Microsoft Office 365, and the web in one place.

Windows is the most widely used operating system, running most enterprise work. Computer is built for this type of work because it manages complex workflows, connects disparate tools, and turns scattered information into work-ready deliverables. Since launching earlier this year, Computer has performed more than $9.4B in labor-equivalent work for Perplexity Computer users.

With Personal Computer for Windows, multi-model orchestration no longer stops at the browser. It's built for the often messy way enterprise work gets done on local machines. Users can ask Computer to create or edit Word, Excel, or other local files on their machines.

It can find elusive files in Downloads and move them to the right File Explorer folder. Users can also start a task on their phone during lunch ("Update the Excel model for SpaceX on my desktop based on today's news") and finish it later on their desktop.

Expansion into the Microsoft ecosystem

Personal Computer for Windows deepens Computer's integration with Microsoft's product ecosystem. In May, Perplexity launched Computer in Microsoft 365, which lets people use Computer in Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook with a native side panel. That same month, Computer rolled out in Microsoft Teams, bringing Computer into the flow of team collaboration where work conversations happen.

Personal Computer for Windows is the next step. Most enterprise work happens on Windows machines, but much of that local work was out of AI's reach. That's where Personal Computer comes in, by operating inside the Windows environment.

Eliminating the local-web divide

Personal Computer can work on local files, so drafting, analysis, and file management happen on the Windows machine where work lives. It can also move between those local files and the web in a controlled way, eliminating the local-web divide that slows work down.

Beyond Microsoft 365, Computer connects to 400+ additional files and tools through App Connectors. It can open local Word, Excel, or other files and work with them on the machine. It can research on the open web and bring that into a local Word doc. Or if an analyst is working on a revenue forecast spreadsheet, Computer can pull in data using connectors for Snowflake, Salesforce, or HubSpot.

Computer is grounded in Perplexity's accurate AI, so every deck, website, or ongoing workflow Computer generates is built on cited, reliable data. Paired with the Comet browser, Computer can also operate web-based systems to fill out forms, book appointments, schedule meetings, and perform other tasks.

Doing more for users

Personal Computer can take entire tasks off a user's plate. For a to-do list in Notepad, Computer reads each task, decides how to complete it, then works across local files, Outlook emails, connected apps, and the open web to get it done.

A user can ask Computer to open a local PowerPoint pitch deck, pull in the latest web data on their market and competitors, then refresh the charts and talking points so every slide is up to date before their next meeting.

With voice mode, users can talk to Computer to have it carry out actions on the PC. Or they can start a task in Computer from a phone, then have Computer finish it on the Windows machine.

Note: Personal Computer is currently available to Perplexity Max and Enterprise Max subscribers.