Google is bringing its AI assistant out of the browser and onto the Mac, and the result feels much closer to a real desktop tool than a pinned tab ever did.

With our new native desktop experience, you can share anything on your screen with Gemini to get help with exactly what you're looking at, including local files. If you're reviewing a complex chart, you can share your window and ask, 'What are the three biggest takeaways here?' to get an instant summary. This brings powerful context to your creative work as well.

Help right where you need it. Gemini can jump in when you need a hand. Share your window to get instant contextual help based on what you're looking at.

Stay in your flow

Switching between windows on your desktop can be clunky and slow. Now, you can bring up Gemini from anywhere on your Mac with a quick shortcut (Option + Space) to get help instantly, without ever switching tabs. Whether you're drafting a market report and need to verify a date or building a budget in a spreadsheet and need the right formula, you can get an answer and get right back to work. Creatives can also quickly generate images with Nano Banana or videos with Veo to bring an idea to life without breaking their creative stride.

Features

Shortcut to Gemini

With a simple global shortcut (Option + Space), Gemini is instantly ready when you are to tackle any project or need.

Get contextual help

Stop describing and start doing. Get answers based on the context of the documents, code, or data in your shared window.

Creativity for your desktop

From image creation with Nano Banana to video generation with Veo, your powerful creative suite is a click away, ready for whatever you're working on.

Get answers without switching screens

Bring the power of Gemini to your Mac for a faster way to brainstorm or pull info without breaking your flow. Find your answers and keep moving.

What is Gemini?

Gemini is an interface to a multimodal LLM (handling text, audio, images and more). Gemini is based on Google's cutting-edge research in LLMs, which began with the Word2Vec paper in 2013 that proposed novel model architectures that mapped words as mathematical concepts, followed by the introduction of a neural conversational model in 2015. This framework demonstrated how models could predict the next sentence in a conversation based on the previous sentence or sentences, leading to more natural conversational experiences. This was followed by our breakthrough work on Transformer in 2017 and multi-turn chat capabilities in 2020, which demonstrated even more compelling generative language progress.

We initially launched Gemini (then called Bard) as an experiment in March 2023 in accordance with our AI Principles. Since then, users have turned to Gemini to write compelling emails, debug tricky coding problems, brainstorm ideas for upcoming events, get help learning difficult concepts, and so much more. Today, Gemini is a versatile AI tool that can help you in many ways. We already see Gemini helping people be more productive, more creative, and more curious and we add new functionality and innovations regularly.

Is Gemini available for my country?

The Gemini app for macOS is available at no cost in all languages and countries where the Gemini app is supported. The app requires macOS Sequoia (15.0) or later and runs exclusively on Apple Silicon.

How can I access the Gemini app for Mac?

There are several quick methods to open the Gemini app:

Customizable Shortcuts: Press Option + Space to open the mini chat, or Option + Shift + Space for the full chat experience. You can change both shortcuts in Settings.

Menu Bar: Select the Gemini icon located in the menu bar at the top of your screen.

Application Dock: Launch the app directly by clicking its icon in the Dock.

How can I share my screen's context with Gemini?

To give Gemini context about your current work:

Click the Add files and tools in the Gemini app.

Select Share window.

Choose the specific window you want to share.

Gemini will use what's visible on your screen to tailor its answers. To let it read full pages in the browser, go to your Mac's System Settings > Privacy & Security and enable Accessibility for Gemini.

Can I use the same account across web, desktop and mobile?

Yes! As long as you are signed into the same Google account, your chat history and memory will sync across all devices.

What's New

Today, we're rolling out updates to Gemini Spark that make it even more helpful, from a new desktop experience to deeper connections with your favorite apps. Here's a look at what's new:

Bring Gemini Spark to your Mac

We're bringing Spark to the Gemini macOS app to help you automate time-consuming tasks across your desktop.

Gemini Spark can now move beyond the chat window, and tackle the heavy lifting across your desktop files and apps. For example, you can turn hours of manual file sorting into an instant action by asking Gemini Spark to sort all the PDFs in your Downloads into specific folders. Gemini Spark also connects your desktop and Google Workspace, so you can simply ask it to create a budget spreadsheet using the latest invoices saved to your computer, and create a schedule to update it regularly. To keep your information secure, Gemini Spark only has access to the files you give it permission to use.

And coming soon, you'll even be able to run tasks remotely. You can assign a multi-step task to Gemini Spark from your phone - like asking it to find a specific sales report on your Mac, pull the total revenue number, and email it to you - and let it execute the work on your computer while you're away.

Gemini Spark for macOS is available in Beta to Google AI Ultra subscribers aged 18 and over, starting in the US.

Connect Gemini Spark to your favorite apps

We've expanded our connected apps so Spark can help you across more of the services you use. It now works with Google Tasks and Google Keep, meaning you can ask Spark to scan your scattered brain-dumps in Keep and turn them into action items in Tasks. We're also launching integrations with Canva, Dropbox, Instacart, OpenTable and Zillow Rentals, so you can easily design custom flyers, access and share your files, reserve a table for date night, order your weekly groceries or reserve an apartment tour. These connected apps are rolling out over the next week on Gemini Spark on web and mobile and will be rolling out to the macOS app in the coming weeks.

We're also rolling out support for custom Model Context Protocol (MCP), giving you the ability to connect your favorite apps directly into Spark to build a more tailored assistant.

Stay up to date on topics in real time

We're also giving Gemini Spark the ability to intelligently track topics and react to events in real time. For example, if you want to stay up to speed on highlights and analysis after your favorite soccer team plays, Spark brings you the latest the moment the match ends. Or, you can ask Spark to send you a detailed financial report if a stock reaches a certain threshold. You can now ask Spark to keep an eye on blogs, news sites, social media, finance, shopping, weather and sports, in addition to your email, so you don't have to constantly hit refresh.