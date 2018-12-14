Create, capture, and share your remarkable moments. Effortlessly boost performance and efficiency. Experience Radeon Software with industry-leading user satisfaction, rigorously-tested stability, comprehensive certification, and more.

It might also interest you to download the new AMD Link App for Android, which allows you to conveniently access gameplay performance metrics and PC system info on your smartphone and/or tablet.

Note to Windows 8 users: Beginning with the release of driver version 17.4.4, AMD will not be releasing newer drivers with support for Windows 8.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 18.12.2 Highlights:

Support For

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Up to 4% faster performance in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey using Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 18.12.2 on the Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.12.1 at 1920x1080 (1080p). RS-277

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Up to 3% faster performance in Shadow of the Tomb Raider using Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 18.12.2 on the Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.12.1 at 2560x1440 (1440p). RS-278

DOOM Up to 5% faster performance in DOOM using Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 18.12.2 on the Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.12.1 at 3840x2160 (4K). RS-279

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Up to 5% faster performance in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus using Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 18.12.2 on the Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.12.1 at 3840x2160 (4K). RS-280

Strange Brigade Up to 7% faster performance in Strange Brigade using Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 18.12.2 on the Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card than with Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.12.1 at 3840x2160 (4K). RS-281



New Features

Radeon ReLive In-Game Replay feature that allows you to replay your gaming moments instantly on screen. Scene Editor allows creation and editing of scenes for recording or streaming with transitioning options via hotkeys or Radeon Overlay. GIF Support allows creation of GIFs via hotkey or Radeon Overlay. Added platform connection support for Restream.io, Streamable and Gfycat. Multi-channel audio support and 16:9 streaming support.

Radeon ReLive Game Streaming Bringing Radeon gaming quality to your mobile devices allowing up to 4K 60fps low latency gaming with hardware acceleration. Seamlessly transition from your PC to your phone or tablet. Free on both Android and iOS via the AMD Link app.

Radeon ReLive for VR Bringing ultra-high PC quality VR experiences to standalone VR devices with low-level hardware acceleration optimized for streaming and recording. Streaming enabled via Steam, the SteamVR ecosystem* and available through the Radeon ReLive VR app.

AMD Link Better reliability for a stable connection. Get started easily with a redesigned connection process. Upgrade Radeon Software through your phone. Voice Controls for Radeon ReLive and Performance Metrics. Radeon WattMan support. Enhanced Performance metrics for capturing average, max and min FPS. Radeon ReLive support allows viewing screenshots, playing back video, cropping video and saving video to your mobile device.

Radeon Overlay Enhanced Sync controls available in display tab with per game real-time adjustment. Radeon FreeSync controls now found in display tab. Per-game color controls now available in display tab. Radeon WattMan is now supported in Radeon Overlay allowing for in-game power and performance optimizations. Performance Metrics Overlay now supports visual customization with adjustable colors, columns, position, transparency and size. Performance Metrics Overlay now supports a lower sample interval and frame-time measurement logging.

Radeon Game Advisor Measures game performance and generates a detailed report with suggestions to improve performance or increase image quality. Available through Radeon Overlay.

Radeon Settings Advisor Scans your system’s capabilities and provides optimization suggestions in just a few simple clicks. Available through Radeon Settings.

Radeon Upgrade Advisor Analyzes your PC for minimum and recommended game compatibility specifications with clear compatibility indicators in Game Explorer. Available through Radeon Settings.

Radeon WattMan One click tuning with Auto Overclock GPU, Auto Overclock Memory and Auto Undervolt GPU. Change fan speed with temperature dependent fan curves and Zero RPM fan control. Unlocked Radeon RX Vega series DPM states for finer power adjustments. Targeted optimization of memory bound applications with new memory tuning feature.

Radeon Chill Improved Radeon Chill efficiency allows increased power savings.

Radeon FreeSync 2 Improved Radeon FreeSync 2 with auto-tone mapping for a more detailed experience in HDR 10 supported games.

Virtual Super Resolution Now supports ultra-wide 21:9 displays.

Radeon Installer A new one-click express install option is now available with installation progress and percentage indicators.



Added Vulkan Support

VK_EXT_inline_uniform_block This extension introduces the ability to back uniform blocks directly with descriptor sets by storing inline uniform data within descriptor pool storage.

VK_KHR_swapchain_mutable_format This extension enables processing of swapchain images as different formats to that used by the window system, which is particularly useful for switching between sRGB and linear RGB formats.

VK_EXT_scalar_block_layout This extension enables C-like structure layout for uniform and storage buffers, allowing non-scalar types to be aligned solely based on the size of their components.

Sparse Support is Enabled Sparse support relaxes the requirement to have memory allocated and bound to resources prior to being used. It also relaxes the requirement for the bound memory to be contiguous and for the memory bindings to be immutable.



Fixed Issues

Radeon Settings EULA screen may appear every time a reboot occurs.

Google Earth VR fails to load or may not launch.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey may experience a black screen when going into action phases of the game.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey may experience a game crash or TDR in some locations of the game like performing a leap of faith or deep-diving into water.

Forza Horizon 3 may experience a game crash on launch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may experience a crash on launch on AMD Ryzen desktop processors with Radeon Vega Graphics.

A limited number of users may experience a black screen or signal loss when watching YouTube videos in full screen mode on Chrome browser.

Battlefield 1 may experience flickering when looking at water textures.

Strange Brigade may experience stuttering when the game is set to run in windowed mode using the Vulkan API.

Radeon Overlay may fail to invoke when playing Kingdom Come Deliverance.

Eyefinity advanced setup options may sometimes not appear in Radeon Settings after a driver upgrade.

Known Issues

This release is not compatible with Microsoft PIX. For Microsoft PIX support with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition please click here.

Some systems running multiple displays may experience mouse lag when at least one display is enabled but powered off.

Uninstalling Radeon Software may fail to remove Radeon Settings.

Upgrade Advisor may intermittently fail to detect games and provide compatibility recommendations.

Performance Metrics Overlay may change size when resolutions are changed in game.

A port 58888 already in use error message may be observed when AMD Link Server was disabled while an IOS device client was connected.

Radeon Overlay’s new in overlay video player may experience smoothness issues while adjusting the playback slider.

Scene Editor may have issues with scrolling when many elements are added to a scene.

Custom settings in Radeon WattMan may sometimes fail to apply on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Auto tuning control options fail to present the starting notification before applying in Radeon Overlay.

Auto tuning may experience inconsistent behavior after applying Auto Overclock GPU and restarting/rebooting the system.

​Radeon Product Compatibility:

Radeon Desktop Product Family Compatibility ​

AMD Radeon RX Vega Series Graphics

AMD Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon RX 400 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon Pro Duo

AMD Radeon R7 300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R7 200 Series Graphics

​AMD Radeon R9 Fury Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 Nano Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 8500 - 8900 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 7700 - HD 7900 Series Graphics

Mobility Radeon Family Compatibility

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 16.12.1 is a notebook reference graphics driver with limited support for system vendor specific features.

Radeon Mobility Product Family Compatibility ​

AMD Radeon R9 M300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R7 M200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R7 M300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 M200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R5 M300 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 8500M - HD 8900M Series Graphics

AMD Radeon R9 M200 Series Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 7700M - HD 7900M Series Graphics

AMD APU Product Family Compatibility

AMD APU products codenamed "Kaveri", "Godavari" and "Carrizo" are only supported by AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition on Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit), Windows 8.1 (64-bit) and Windows 10 (64-bit). AMD’s 7th Generation APU products Radeon Graphics are only supported by AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition on Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit) and Windows 10 (64-bit)​.

​AMD APU Product Family Compatibility

AMD A-Series APUs with Radeon R4, R5, R6, or R7 Graphics

AMD A-Series APUs with Radeon R3, R4, R5, R6, R7, or R8 Graphics

AMD Pro A-Series APUs with Radeon R5 or R7 Graphics

AMD Pro A-Series APUs with Radeon R5, R6, or R7 Graphics

AMD Athlon Series APUs with Radeon R3 Graphics

AMD FX-Series APUs with Radeon R7 Graphics

AMD Sempron Series APUs with Radeon R3 Graphics

AMD E-Series APUs with Radeon R2 Graphics

AMD Radeon HD 8180 - HD 8400 Series Graphics

Compatible Operating Systems:

Windows 10 (32 & 64-bit version)

Windows 8.1 (32 & 64-bit version)

Windows 7 (32 & 64-bit version with SP1 or higher)

Package Contents:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.1 Driver Version 17.40.1031 (Windows Driver Store Version 23.20.788.0​)

