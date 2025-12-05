The best tech discounts that somehow aren't gone yet
Final call, post-Cyber Monday dealsBy Ivan Franco
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The holiday shopping season is still in full swing, and many of the year's best tech discounts are still live. Below you'll find our hand-picked list of the remaining Black Friday – level savings that are genuinely worth your attention.
We combed through hundreds of offers and kept only the ones that truly stood out – whether for value, quality, or rarity. The major discounts still live, plus a few noteworthy new ones, made the cut. Everything else didn't, as this is our final big tech deals roundup of the year.
Top Deals
- 88 Apple MacBook Air 13 M4 Laptop with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $738 (list $1,099)
- 90 Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Version for $399 at Amazon (list $550)
- 88 Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle for $449 (list $499)
- 89 Apple Mac Mini M4 with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $499 (list $599)
- MSI MAG 321UPX 32" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $749 (list $1,000)
- 88 Apple MacBook Pro 14 M5 Laptop with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $1,349 (list $1,599)
- 90 Sony PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for $299 (list $399)
- 84 Google Pixel 10 128GB Unlocked for $599 (list $799)
- 83 Apple AirPods 4 with ANC for $99 (usually $179)
- 84 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Unlocked Processor for $449 (list $480)
- Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL Low Profile Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $109 (list $160)
- 86 Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headset for $248 (usually $400)
- 86 Fractal Design North ATX Mid Tower PC Case for $109 (usually $155)
- Acer Predator X32 OLED 31.5" 240Hz 4K Gaming Monitor for $799 (list $999)
- 89 PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB Graphics Card for $629 (usually $700)
- 90 Alienware AW2725DF 27" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $549 (list $900)
- 84 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Smartwatch for $599 (normally $800)
- 85 Samsung 9100 Pro 4 TB PCIe NVMe PCIe 5.0 SSD for $389 (normally $470)
- 82 Google TV Streamer for $74 (list $100)
- 86 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Headphones for $289 (usually $380)
- 81 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Wireless Earbuds for $169 (normally $250)
- 89 Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $79 (list $150)
- 81 AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Unlocked Processor for $394 (list $499)
- 79 Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $99 (list $150)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Unlocked Processor for $74 (list $160)
- 89 Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Earbuds for $228 (usually $299)
- Garmin Instinct 3 Solar Smartwatch for $299 (list $400)
- 86 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Unlocked Processor for $365 (list $449)
- 87 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Unlocked Processor for $250 (list $499)
- LG Ultragear 39GS95QE 39" OLED Gaming Monitor for $899 (list $1,499)
- Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Speaker for $299 (list $399)
- 69 Logitech G213 Prodigy LightSync Wired Mechanical Keyboard for $49 (list $60)
- 90 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $249 (usually $380)
- 91 GoPro Hero 13 Black for $319 (normally $479)
- 87 Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $26 (list $50)
- 86 Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $94 (list $150)
- Asus RT-AX1800S Dual Band WiFi 6 Router for $54 (normally $70)
- 87 Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for $299 (normally $399)
- 86 TP-Link Archer AX55 AX3000 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi router for $64 (normally $99)
Still Noteworthy
- 73 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Smartwatch for $249 (usually $350)
- 87 Apple Watch SE 3 40mm Smartwatch for $199 (normally $250)
- Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 Smart Glasses for $262 (normally $330)
- Samsung Odyssey G3 27" Gaming Monitor for $142 (list $230)
- Garmin Fenix 8 Smartwatch for $749 (list $1,000)
- 80 Samsung Galaxy S25 with 128GB, Unlocked Smartphone for $674 (list $799)
- 82 Beats Pill Bluetooth Speaker for $99 (normally $150)
- 86 Google Pixel 9a 128GB Unlocked for $399 (list $499)
- 90 Garmin Instinct 2 Crossover Solar Smartwatch for $229 (list $400)
- 87 Alienware AW3425DW 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $649 (list $800)
- 89 AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT Unlocked Processor for $183 (usually $250)
- 81 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" Android Tablet for $149 (list $220)
- 77 Sony Inzone Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $198 (normally $200)
- Epson EcoTank ET-2800 Wireless Color Printer for $179 (list $240)
- 81 Logitech G915 TKL RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $168 (normally $230)
- 87 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds for $168 (normally $230)
- TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack for $99 (list $150)
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