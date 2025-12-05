The holiday shopping season is still in full swing, and many of the year's best tech discounts are still live. Below you'll find our hand-picked list of the remaining Black Friday – level savings that are genuinely worth your attention.

We combed through hundreds of offers and kept only the ones that truly stood out – whether for value, quality, or rarity. The major discounts still live, plus a few noteworthy new ones, made the cut. Everything else didn't, as this is our final big tech deals roundup of the year.

Top Deals

Still Noteworthy