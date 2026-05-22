Trdo is a modern internet radio player built for Windows with a focus on simplicity and elegance. Stream your favorite radio stations with a beautiful, intuitive interface designed for Windows 11.
Built with .NET 9, WinUI 3, and the Windows App SDK, Trdo provides a native Windows experience with smooth animations and responsive controls.
Features
- Stream internet radio stations from around the world
- Modern, clean user interface with Fluent Design
- Customizable settings
- High-quality audio playback
- Save and organize your favorite stations
- Now playing information display
- Support for Windows 11 themes
Trdo is designed to be simple and elegant, focusing on what matters most: enjoying your favorite radio stations. By leveraging modern Windows technologies, Trdo provides a smooth, native experience that feels at home on Windows 11. The interface is designed to be intuitive and uncluttered, letting you focus on discovering and listening to great content.
Fast servers and clean downloads.
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years.
Tested on TechSpot Labs.
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years.
Tested on TechSpot Labs.
Freeware
Windows 10, 11
93.6 MB