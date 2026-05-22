Trdo is a modern internet radio player built for Windows with a focus on simplicity and elegance. Stream your favorite radio stations with a beautiful, intuitive interface designed for Windows 11.

Built with .NET 9, WinUI 3, and the Windows App SDK, Trdo provides a native Windows experience with smooth animations and responsive controls.

Features

Stream internet radio stations from around the world

Modern, clean user interface with Fluent Design

Customizable settings

High-quality audio playback

Save and organize your favorite stations

Now playing information display

Support for Windows 11 themes

Trdo is designed to be simple and elegant, focusing on what matters most: enjoying your favorite radio stations. By leveraging modern Windows technologies, Trdo provides a smooth, native experience that feels at home on Windows 11. The interface is designed to be intuitive and uncluttered, letting you focus on discovering and listening to great content.