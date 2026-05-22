Trdo is a modern internet radio player built for Windows with a focus on simplicity and elegance. Stream your favorite radio stations with a beautiful, intuitive interface designed for Windows 11.

Built with .NET 9, WinUI 3, and the Windows App SDK, Trdo provides a native Windows experience with smooth animations and responsive controls.

Features

  • Stream internet radio stations from around the world
  • Modern, clean user interface with Fluent Design
  • Customizable settings
  • High-quality audio playback
  • Save and organize your favorite stations
  • Now playing information display
  • Support for Windows 11 themes

Trdo is designed to be simple and elegant, focusing on what matters most: enjoying your favorite radio stations. By leveraging modern Windows technologies, Trdo provides a smooth, native experience that feels at home on Windows 11. The interface is designed to be intuitive and uncluttered, letting you focus on discovering and listening to great content.