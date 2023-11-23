Only the best Black Friday tech deals, as handpicked by TechSpot's staff
When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
It's that time of year, when companies slash their prices in the run-up to the holidays, starting with the Thanksgiving weekend. With so many offers available, finding the best discounts is not easy. As we do every year, we have reviewed hundreds of potential tech deals to bring you a curated list of only those we believe are worthy of your consideration, time, and money.
We'll continuously update this list with new products, discounts, and remove expired deals through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be sure to check back regularly. As we advise every year, we recommend our readers to purchase items they genuinely need or have been wanting to buy, but now at a substantial discount.
- We're focusing on quality over quantity, ensuring only select tech deals are added to this list.
- Keep checking this post through Cyber Monday week. We're updating and revising all deals 3-4 times daily.
- Beside each product, you'll find our Product Finder score, a meta-rating compiled from reviews around the web.
Top Deals
- 80 MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB Graphics Card for $735 at Newegg (list price $800)
- 89 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for $174 at Amazon (list $450)
- 80 Xbox Series S + 3 Months Game Pass Ultimate bundle for $222 at Newegg (list price $300)
- 90 Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD for $249 at Amazon (list price $345)
- 91 Apple MacBook Air 13 M2 Laptop with 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD for $949 at Best Buy (list price $1,100)
- 89 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked Phone for $899 at Amazon (list $1,200)
- 92 Intel Core-i5 12600K for $153 at Amazon (list $215)
- 93 Apple MacBook Pro 14 M3 Pro Laptop with 18GB of RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,799 at Amazon (list price $2,000)
- 80 Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 12GB OC Graphics Card for $269 at Amazon (list price $340)
- 89 WD Black SN850X NVMe 4TB SSD for $229 at Amazon (list $290)
- 84 Google Pixel 7a Unlocked Phone for $374 at Amazon (list price $500)
- 90 Corsair K100 RGB-Optical Gaming Keyboard for $159 at Newegg (list price $250)
- 87 Samsung Odyssey G7 32" Gaming Monitor for $499 at Amazon (list price $800)
- 89 Sony WF-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $248 at Amazon (list price $300)
- Garmin Epix Gen 2 Smartwatch for $599 at Amazon (list price $800)
- 93 Apple's AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $189 at Amazon (list $249)
- 80 Asus ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $120 at Amazon (list price $150)
- 80 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $99 at Amazon (list $150)
- Asus ROG Strix XG27UQR 27" 4K HDR 144Hz Monitor for $516 at Newegg (list $700)
- 89 Samsung 980 Pro SSD with Heatsink 2TB NVMe SSD for $119 at Amazon (list $130)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 32" Gaming Monitor for $270 at Amazon (list price $350)
- Alienware m15 R7 with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, RTX 3070 Ti, 240Hz, 32GB, 1TB SSD Gaming Laptop for $1,879 at Amazon (list $2,550)
- 91 Samsung Odyssey G9 49" Gaming Monitor for $899 at Amazon (list price $1,400)
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for $49 at Best Buy (list $70)
- 91 Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset for $249 at Amazon (list $300)
- 79 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Tablet with Intel 12th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $797 at Amazon (list $1,100)
- 83 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X for $388 at Amazon (list price $550)
- 74 Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 at Best Buy (list price $360)
- Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X for $40 at Best Buy (list $60)
- 84 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop with Ryzen 7, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $909 at Best Buy (list $1,400)
- 81 Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam for $59 at Amazon (list $200)
- 89 Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $150)
- 82 Corsair 4000D Airflow Gaming Case for $79.99 at Amazon (list $105)
- 81 Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard for $70 at Amazon (list price $120)
- 90 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $259 at Amazon (list $350)
- 83 Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $100 at Amazon (list $150)
- 86 Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $199 at Amazon (list $330)
- 90 Sonos Roam SL Bluetooth Speaker for $119 at Best Buy (list $160)
- 79 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android Tablet with 128GB for $458 at Amazon (list price $700)
- 92 Crucial MX500 1TB SSD for $59 at Amazon (list $100)
Still Noteworthy
- 91 AMD Ryzen 9 5950X for $434 at Amazon (list price $800)
- 85 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Smartwatch for $730 at Amazon (list $800)
- 82 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $228 at Amazon (list $280)
- 83 Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $250)
- 68 Amazon Fire Max 11 Android Tablet for $149 at Amazon (list $229)
- 76 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $199 at Amazon (list price $350)
- 88 LG C3 OLED TV 42" for $897 at Amazon (list $1,197)
- Logitech C920x Webcam for $59 at Amazon (list $70)
- 90 Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals for $199 at Best Buy (list $300)
- 80 Garmin Instinct Smartwatch for $168 at Amazon (list price $250)
- 86 Apple iPad 10.2" - 2021 for $229 at Amazon (list $329)
- 84 Sonos Beam Gen 2 Sound Bar for $399 at Best Buy (list $500)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android Tablet for $399 at Amazon (list $450)
- 83 LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B 27" QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $199 at Amazon (list $300)
- 84 Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $179 at Amazon (list $250)
- 84 Google Pixel 8 Unlocked Phone for $549 at Amazon (list price $700)
- 83 SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gaming Keyboard for $158 at Amazon (list price $180)
- 72 Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset for $48 at Amazon (list $80)
- 94 Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $248 at Amazon (list $350)
- Samsung Evo 256GB microSD for $14 at Amazon (list $20)
- 88 Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse for $65 at Amazon (list $100)
- Sony Inzone H7 Wireless Headset for $148 at Amazon (list $230)
- 76 Logitech G203 LightSync RGB Gaming Mouse for $19 at Amazon (list price $40)
- 80 Google Pixel Buds A for $59 at Best Buy (list $100)
- 85 Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset for $90 at Best Buy (list $150)
- Razer Kiyo X Webcam for $48 at Amazon (list $80)
- 79 Beats Studio Buds for $89 at Amazon (list $150)
- 81 Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $129 at Amazon (list $230)
- eero 6+ 3-Pack Mesh Wi-Fi System for $194 at Amazon (list $300)
- Motorola G Play 2023 Unlocked Smartphone for $99 at Amazon (list $170)
- 85 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB Unlocked for $1,419 at Amazon (list $1,800)
- 72 HP Victus 15 Laptop with Intel Core i5-12500H, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050 for $673 at Amazon (list $980)
- 86 Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD 2TB for $99 at Amazon (list $150)
- 81 Google Pixel Buds Pro for $119 at Amazon (list $200)
- Asus TUF Gaming 27" FHD 165Hz Monitor for $152 at Amazon (list $200)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop 2022 with Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $690 at Amazon (list $900)
- 90 Sonos Era 100 Smart Speaker for $199 at Amazon (list $250)
- 87 Apple iPad Mini 6 for $399 at Best Buy (list price $499)
Expired... may come back
- 82 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Processor for $209 at Amazon (list $300)
- 81 Apple iPad 10.9" - 2022 for $349 at Amazon (list $450)
