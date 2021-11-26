Only the best Cyber Monday deals, as handpicked by TechSpot's staff
Thanksgiving has passed and with it the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that kickstart the holiday shopping season. There are tons of deals out but they are not all great, so we're doing all that legwork, skipping the fluff, and listing the best deals early because stock on some hardware is still limited.
A few more things to note...
- We've cut out the fat and the fluff, and will be aggregating only the best tech deals we can find.
- Keep checking this post through Cyber Monday week. We're adding / revising deals 3-4 times every day for deal updates.
- The number at the side of every deal is our Product Finder score, which is an indicator of how well a product has been reviewed.
- Deals can expire or run out of stock, so we'll be watching out and update accordingly.
- Every year we advise our readers to only shop for the stuff that you need or were wanting to buy in the first place, but now for a healthy discount.
Top Deals
- 75 Intel 660p NVMe 1TB 3D2 QLC SSD for $80 at Amazon (list price $100)
- 91 Sabrent Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD for $130 at Amazon (list price $320)
- 82 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X for $479 at Amazon (list price $570)
- 81 HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset for $80 at Amazon (list $130)
- 91 Gigabyte M27Q 27" Gaming Monitor for $280 at Amazon (list $360)
- 78 LG OLED C1 48" Smart TV for $1,097 at Amazon (list $1,297)
- 85 HP Envy 13 Intel Core i5-1135G7 with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD for $609 at HP Store (list price $890)
- 89 Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe 2TB SSD for $200 at Amazon (list price $500)
- 82 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for $341 at Amazon (list price $450)
- 89 Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $248 at Amazon (list price $349)
- 87 Samsung Odyssey G7 27" Curved Gaming Monitor for $499 at Amazon (list $700)
- 89 Jabra Elite 75t Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $80 at Amazon (list $150)
- PureVPN is offering its 2-year plan at 82% off and the 5-year plan at 88% off. Add coupon code "discount10" and you pay only $1.19 per month.
- 83 Acer Swift 5 with Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $990 at Amazon (list $1,300)
- 81 Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $200)
- 75 Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD for $110 at Amazon (list price $170)
- 78 Razer Blade Stealth 13 OLED Touchscreen with Intel Core i7-1165G7, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,499 at Amazon (list $1,999)
- 90 Asus ROG Swift PG259QN 360Hz, 24.5" Gaming Monitor for $499 at Newegg (list $699)
- 83 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Unlocked 128GB for $850 at Amazon (also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 with purchase) (list $1,000)
- 90 Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 at Amazon (list price $150)
- Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse for $59.99 at Amazon (list price $100)
- 81 Apple's AirPods Max Noise Cancelling Headphones for $429 at Amazon (list $550)
- 76 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $499 at Amazon (list $699)
- 75 Apple Watch SE for $219 at Amazon (list price $280)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 27" Curved Gaming Monitor for $250 at Best Buy (list $380)
- Sabrent Rocket Q 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD for $180 at Amazon (list price $110)
- 92 Crucial MX500 1TB SSD for $85 at Amazon (list price $100), 500GB model for $53 (list $60)
- 89 Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $69.99 at Amazon (list price $130)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $130 at Amazon (list price $180)
Still Noteworthy
- 86 Sennheiser Momentum 3 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $245 at Amazon (list $399)
- 88 Razer Viper 8K Gaming Mouse for $39.99 at Amazon (list price $80)
- HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop with Intel Core i5-10400, GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $609 at HP Store (list $750)
- 84 Logitech Brio 4K Webcam for $149 at Amazon (list price $200)
- 84 Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset for $129 at Amazon (list $199.95)
- 84 Google Pixel 5a Unlocked for $399 at Google Store (list $450)
- 89 Dell S2721DGF 27" Gaming Monitor for $330 at Best Buy (list $450)
- 79 Beats Studio Buds Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $99 at Amazon (list $150)
- 89 Jabra Elite Active 75t Noise Cancelling Sport Earbuds for $99 at Amazon (list $210)
- Intel Core i7-11700K Desktop Processor for $330 at Amazon (list price $420)
- Intel Core i7-12700K Desktop Processor for $415 at Newegg (list price $450)
- 79 Razer Blade 15 with Intel Core i7-10875H, GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,599 at Best Buy (list $3,000)
- 83 Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $99 at Amazon (list $150)
- 78 Microsoft Surface Go 2 Intel Pentium Gold, 128GB SSD for $399 at Best Buy (list price $550)
- 90 Corsair K100 Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $180 at Amazon (list price $230)
- 77 GoPro Hero 10 Black Action Camera for $449 at Amazon (list price $500)
- Crucial P5 Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD for $145 at Amazon (list price $180)
- 81 Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker for $129.95 at Amazon (list price $179.95)
- 86 Razer BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset for $70 at Amazon (list price $100)
- 75 Bose QuietComfort QC 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $279 at Amazon (list price $329)
- Garmin Instinct Fitness Tracker for $170 at Amazon (list price $300)
- 93 Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Smart Watch for $499 at Amazon (list price $700)
- 81 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $200 at Amazon (list price $250)
Expired... may come back
- A Pair of HP X24c Gaming Monitors for $361 at HP Store (list $480)
- 88 Intel Core i5-11600K Desktop Processor for $220 at Amazon (list price $295)
- 90 Sony Alpha 7R III Mirrorless Camera for $1,998 at Amazon (list price $2,800)
- 92 Apple MacBook Air M1 with 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD for $850 at Amazon (list price $1,000)
- 91 Samsung Odyssey G9 49" Curved Gaming Monitor for $999 at Amazon (list $1,400)
- 78 Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $75 at Best Buy (list price $100)
- 79 Acer Nitro 5 with Intel Core i5-10300H, GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $685 at Amazon (list $840)
- 83 Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Keyboard for $140 at Amazon (list price $230)
- 91 Corsair K70 MK.2 Rapidfire Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $100 at Amazon (list price $170)
- 91 Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,550 at Best Buy (list $1,850)
- A Pair of HP X24i Gaming Monitors for $380 at HP Store (list $480)
- 81 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Intel 10th Gen Core i3, 128GB SSD for $599 at Best Buy (list price $959)
