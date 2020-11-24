Only the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday tech deals
Black Friday weekend kickstarts the holiday shopping season and as usual there's tons of deals to be had on consumer electronics, computer hardware, and tech in general. Every year we like to advise to shop only for the stuff that you need or were wanting to buy in the first place, but now for a healthy discount. A few more things to note...
- We've cut out the fat and the fluff, and will be aggregating a list of only the best tech deals we can find. That means less volume, more meaty deals.
- Keep checking this post through Cyber Monday week for more updates.
- On the left side of each deal, we're adding a Product Finder score and link when available. This can help you deciding if the product has been well reviewed. Remember you can also set email alerts for stuff you're watching.
- Some of the deals can expire or run out of stock, but again, we'll be updating this accordingly.
Top Deals
- Logitech G203 Lightsync Wired Mouse for $14.99 at Amazon (list price $40)
- 94 Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $278 at Amazon (list $349.99)
- 86 Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition with 128 GB for $550 at Amazon (list $750)
- 81 Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $180 at Amazon (list $230)
- 85 Samsung CHG90 49" Curved Gaming Monitor for $750 at Amazon (list $1,100)
- 86 Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Wireless Headphones in Arctic White for $299 at Amazon (list $379)
- 89 Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset for $150 at Amazon (list $199.95)
- 92 Samsung Odyssey G9 49" Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,190 at Amazon (list $1,400)
- 81 Google Nest Wifi Router 2 Pack for $219 at Amazon (list $299)
- HP 27f 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor for $110 at Best Buy (list $250)
Still Noteworthy
- Xbox Series X Controller for Xbox and Windows for $40 at Best Buy (list $60)
- 83 Logitech G502 Hero SE Wired Optical Gaming Mouse for $35 at Best Buy (list $80)
- 85 Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $99.95 at Amazon (list price $199.95)
- Seagate Portable 2TB External HDD for $55 at Amazon (list $62.50)
- 89 Jabra Elite Active 75t Active Noise Cancelling Sport Earbuds for $150 at Amazon (list $200)
- 84 Google Pixel 5 5G Unlocked for $649 at Amazon (list $699)
- 82 Google Home Max Smart Speaker with Google Assistant for $150 at BestBuy (list price $300)
- 76 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $250 at B&H (list $350)
- 87 SteelSeries Rival 650 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $90 at Best Buy (list $120)
