It's Prime Day in October: Our picks of the best tech deals are here
Power up with deals on SSDs, laptops, monitors, CPUs, tablets, headphones, and moreBy TechSpot Deals
When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.
Amazon's October Prime Day is back – and it's bigger than ever. What started nearly a decade ago as a mid-year shopping experiment has grown into a twice-yearly retail event that tech lovers now plan around. This fall's 48-hour Prime Day runs for two days (Oct 7-8) across the US and UK, while Canada's sale continues through October 10.
As always, we're doing the hard work for you – combing through thousands of listings to uncover the best discounts on PC components, laptops, headphones, smart home gear, and more. Check back often as we update this roundup with the top deals you won't want to miss.
Most of our picks are high-rated products we'd recommend year-round – but this week, they're going for less. The colored number on the left is our Product Finder score, pulled from reviews across the web.
- 88 Apple MacBook Air 13 M4 Laptop with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $799 (list $1,099)
- 66 Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Processor for $474 (list $600)
- 85 Apple AirTag 4-pack for $65 (list $100)
- 86 Samsung 9100 Pro 2 TB PCIe NVMe PCIe 5.0 SSD for $169 (normally $300)
- 84 Apple iPad 11" (11th-gen) 128GB Wi-Fi for $279 (list $350)
- 90 Alienware AW2725DF 27" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $570 (list $900)
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB Unlocked for $729 (list $1,200)
- 89 Apple Mac Mini M4 with 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM for $499 (list $599)
- 86 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Unlocked Processor for $338 (list $449)
- 89 WD Black SN8100 2TB PCIe Gen5 SSD for $189 (list $320)
- 79 Corsair K70 Pro Mini RGB 60 Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $84 (normally $180)
- 83 Apple AirPods 4 for $89 (usually $129)
- 87 Keychron K2 75% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $55 (list $80)
- 81 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Wireless Earbuds for $179 (normally $250)
- 89 Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $87 (list $150)
- 81 AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Unlocked Processor for $397 (list $499)
- 81 Sonos Ace Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $298 (usually $449)
- 79 Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $79 (list $150)
- 86 Apple Watch Series 10 46mm Smartwatch for $309 (normally $430)
- Asus Vivobook 16 Laptop with Intel Core i5, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB Memory, and 512GB SSD for $449 (normally $515)
- 84 Apple iPad Air 11" M3 Wi-Fi for $449 (list $599)
- Garmin Venu SQ 2 Smartwatch for $149 (list $250)
- 90 Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49" Curved Gaming Monitor for $899 (list $1,600)
- 84 Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4 TB PCIe NVMe PCIe 4.0x4 and PCIe 5.0x2 SSD for $199 (normally $330)
- 94 Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen for $169 (usually $250)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Unlocked Processor for $61 (list $160)
- 90 Samsung 990 Pro 2 TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD for $133 (normally $199)
- 89 WD Black SN850X 4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for $259 (list $399)
- 86 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Unlocked Smartphone for $949 (list $1,300)
- 89 Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Earbuds for $228 (usually $299)
- 79 Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable SSD for $179 (list $230)
- 81 Apple AirPods Max Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $429 (usually $549)
- 87 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Unlocked Processor for $279 (list $499)
- 84 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Smartwatch for $649 (normally $800)
- 85 SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD for $269 (normally $400)
- LG Ultragear 39GS95QE 39" OLED Gaming Monitor for $882 (list $1,499)
- Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Speaker for $299 (list $399)
- Asus ZenWiFi ET8 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6E System for $199 (normally $330)
- 92 Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headset for $298 (usually $400)
- 69 Logitech G213 Prodigy LightSync Wired Mechanical Keyboard for $39 (list $60)
- 90 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $229 (usually $380)
- 68 Amazon Fire Max 11" 64GB Android Tablet for $139 (list $230)
- SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $98 (normally $170)
- 89 GoPro Hero 13 Black for $329 (normally $479)
- 87 Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $28 (list $50)
- 94 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headset for $188 (usually $350)
- 66 MSI GeForce RTX 5070 12 GB Graphics Card for $549 (usually $599)
- 86 Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99 (list $150)
- Asus RT-AX1800S Dual Band WiFi 6 Router for $59 (normally $70)-
- 89 NZXT H5 Flow PC Case for $79 (normally $120)
- 87 Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for $265 (normally $399)
- 85 Google Pixel Watch 3 Android Smartwatch for $229 (normally $300)
- Logitech C920x Webcam for $54 (normally $70)
- 89 Sonos Era 100 Wi-Fi Speaker for $179 (list $200)
- eero 6 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-Pack for $194 (normally $300)
- 86 TP-Link Archer AX55 AX3000 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi router for $59 (normally $90)
- 82 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Smartwatch for $149 (list $250)
- 82 Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Gaming Mouse for $54 (list $90)
Non-Amazon But Still Great Deals
- Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for $39 at TechSpot Store (list $220)
- Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $10 at TechSpot Store (list $199)
- 92 Apple MacBook Air M1 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM Laptop for $599 at Walmart
- Acer Aspire Go 15 with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $299 at BestBuy
Bonus Track
- Samsung Odyssey G3 27" Gaming Monitor for $159 (list $230)
- 74 Google Pixel Tablet 11" Android Tablet for $249 (list $399)
- 76 Amazon Kindle Scribe 2nd Gen Tablet for $339 (list $450)
- 80 Samsung Galaxy S25 with 128GB, Unlocked Smartphone for $599 (list $799)
- 86 Google Pixel 9a 128GB Unlocked for $349 (list $499)
- 90 Garmin Instinct 2 Crossover Solar Smartwatch for $328 (list $400)
- 87 Alienware AW3425DW 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $749 (list $800)
- 89 AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT Unlocked Processor for $141 (usually $250)
- 82 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch for $299 (usually $400)
- 79 Apple iPad Mini 7th Gen 128GB Wi-Fi for $379 (list $500)
- 81 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" Android Tablet for $148 (list $220)
- 82 Google TV Streamer for $79 (list $100)
- 77 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 10.9" Android Tablet for $484 (list $570)
- 84 Google Pixel 10 128GB Unlocked for $649 (list $799)
- 77 Sony Inzone Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $178 (normally $200)
- 82 Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen Smart Portable Projector for $473 (list $800)
- Amazon Fire TV 4K Max for $39 (list $60)
- 87 OnePlus Pad 3 13.2" Android Tablet $594 (list $700)
- 81 Logitech G915X TKL RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $189 (normally $230)
- 78 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Smartwatch for $449 (list $650)
- 76 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" Android Tablet $179 (list $330)
- 73 Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Earbuds for $54 (normally $100)
- 87 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds for $169 (normally $230)
- TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack for $89 (list $150)
- Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series 1TB SSD for $123 (list $160)