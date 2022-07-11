The best tech deals we could find on Amazon Prime Day
Prime Day runs for 2 days, we'll keep the updates comingBy TechSpot Deals
Amazon hosted its first Prime Day sale on July 15, 2015, to commemorate the company's 20th anniversary. The shopping event has been held annually ever since. This year's 48-hour Prime Day kicks off on July 12 (we are a bit early as are deals) and runs through July 13 for Prime members in more than 20 countries including the US, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Mexico and the UK.
We've gathered some of the best discounts we could find on tech you'll love, going through dozens of listings so you don't have to. We are filtering for high-rated products that we would otherwise recommend, but right now you can get them for less...
- 89 Google Pixel 6 128GB Unlocked for $499 (list $600)
- 87 Apple iPad Pro 11" Wi-Fi 128 GB for $750 (usually $799)
- Dell S3222DGM 32" Curved Gaming Monitor for $280 (usually $409)
- Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds for $158 (usually $200)
- 89 AOC 24G2 24" IPS Gaming Monitor for $157 (normally $230)
- 84 Corsair 5000D Airflow PC Case for $150 (normally $175)
- 90 EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB Graphics Card for $978 (normally $1,300)
- ViewSonic OMNI VX2768 27" Curved Gaming Monitor for $180 (list $230)
- Asus AX1800 RT-AX55 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99 (normally $130)
- 80 Gigabyte RTX 3060 OC 12 GB Graphics Card for $430 (list $480)
- 89 Samsung 980 Pro 1 TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD for $140 (normally $210)
- 89 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Unlocked Desktop Processor for $275 (list $450)
- 84 Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera for $648 (normally $748)
- 79 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11" Android Tablet $600 (list $700)
- eero 6 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-Pack for $194 (normally $300)
- 89 Microsoft Pro Intellimouse Dark Shadow for $31 (list $60)
Bonus Track
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset for $219 (usually $270)
- 88 Samsung T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD for $250 (list $290)
- 91 Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB Unlocked for $700 (normally $900)
- 92 MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB Graphics Card for $640 (list $720)
- 86 Apple iPad 10.2" 64GB Wi-Fi for $299 (list $330)
- TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack for $109 (list $150)
