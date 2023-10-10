October Prime Day tech deals: Our top picks and buying recommendations
48 hours of savingsBy Ivan Franco
Amazon is likely seeing success with Prime Days and for the second the year in a row, it's hosting a second sales event for Prime subscribers. The first event was hosted in mid-July as usual and now we've got the October version, which looks like an early-early holiday discount session.
Hosting a second Prime Day seems like a gamble, especially being so close to traditional Black Friday sales. But it's being used by many to cater to early birds that like to get their holiday shopping done early, and also allows companies to move out old inventory to make room for newer products before the holidays.
As usual, we've gathered the best tech discounts we could find, going through dozens of listings so you don't have to. Not all deals are great, so we are filtering for high-rated products that we would otherwise recommend, but right now you can get them for less...
- 91 Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49" Gaming Monitor for $899 (list $1,400)
- 89 WD Black SN850x 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for $99 (list $170)
- 84 Google Pixel 7a 128GB Unlocked for $399 (list $499)
- 85 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unlocked Smartphone for $1,399 (list $1,800)
- 90 AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Unlocked Processor for $175 (list $330)
- 89 Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Earbuds for $278 (usually $299)
- 92 Apple MacBook Air M1 Laptop with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $749 (list $999)
- 87 WD Black SN770 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for $85 (list $125)
- 84 Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $160 (list $200)
- 85 SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD for $239 (normally $320)
- 89 AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Unlocked Processor for $509 (list $565)
- 89 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked Smartphone for $949 (list $1,200)
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Unlocked Processor for $499 (list $599)
- 85 Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series 1TB SSD for $130 (list $230)
- 90 Samsung 990 Pro 2 TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD for $130 (normally $250)
- Sony Inzone H7 Wireless Gaming Headset for $128 (list $230)
- 90 Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series Wired Mechanical Keyboard for $115 (list $150)
- 83 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Unlocked Processor for $382 (usually $550)
- 79 Samsung T7 Shield 4TB Portable SSD for $199 (normally $250)
- 68 Amazon Fire Max 11" 64GB Android Tablet for $165 (list $230)
- 92 Intel Core i5-12600K Unlocked Processor for $179 (list $210)
- 92 Crucial MX500 1TB SSD for $45 (usually $100)
- 75 Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor for $1,399 (list $1,999)
- SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $95 (normally $140)
- 91 GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle for $225 (normally $349)
- 87 Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $39 (list $50)
- 85 Apple AirPods 3rd Gen for $149 (usually $170)
- 82 Samsung Smart Monitor M8 32" for $370 (list $483)
- 85 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Smartwatch for $749 (list $800)
- Garmin Epix 2 Smartwatch for $549 (list $800)
- 80 Asus GeForce RTX 3060 V2 OC 12 GB Graphics Card for $280 (list $410)
- 85 Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080 Ti) Gaming Laptop for $1,949 (normally $3,500)
- Dell S3222DGM 32" Curved Gaming Monitor for $240 (usually $300)
- 86 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Wireless Headphones for $279 (list $379)
- 87 Samsung Galaxy S23 with 256GB, Unlocked Smartphone for $650 (list $800)
- Asus RT-AX1800S Dual Band WiFi 6 Router for $70 (normally $100)
- Razer Kaira X Wired Gaming Headset for $40 (normally $60)
- Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse for $49 (list $80)
- 86 Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headset for $230 (usually $329)
- 82 Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds for $128 (usually $200)
- 81 Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $119 (normally $200)
- Logitech C920 Webcam for $60 (normally $82)
- 84 Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera for $648 (normally $748)
- 79 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11" Android Tablet $499 (list $700)
- eero 6 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-Pack for $194 (normally $300)
Bonus Track
- 81 Apple iPad 10th-gen Wi-Fi 64 GB for $399 (usually $450)
- 93 Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189 (usually $250)
- Samsung Evo Select 512 GB Micro SD Card for $28 (normally $40)
- 74 Google Pixel Watch Android Smartwatch for $259 (normally $400)
- 81 Logitech G915 TKL RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $159 (normally $230)
- 82 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch for $369 (list $399)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch for $265 (normally $330)
- Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S for $25 (normally $40)
- Dell S3422DWG 34" Curved Gaming Monitor for $349 (list $500)
- 80 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 64GB Android Tablet for $179 (normally $280)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB Unlocked with Pixel Watch 2 for $999 (list $1,350)
- 80 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $99 (normally $150)
- 86 Apple iPad 10.2" 64GB Wi-Fi for $249 (list $330)
- TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack for $99 (list $150)
Non-Amazon But Still Great Deals
- Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for $29.97 at TechSpot Store (list $220)
- Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $29.97 at TechSpot Store (list $419)
- 93 Alienware AW3423DWF 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor for $799 at Dell (list $1,100)