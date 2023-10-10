Amazon is likely seeing success with Prime Days and for the second the year in a row, it's hosting a second sales event for Prime subscribers. The first event was hosted in mid-July as usual and now we've got the October version, which looks like an early-early holiday discount session.

Hosting a second Prime Day seems like a gamble, especially being so close to traditional Black Friday sales. But it's being used by many to cater to early birds that like to get their holiday shopping done early, and also allows companies to move out old inventory to make room for newer products before the holidays.

As usual, we've gathered the best tech discounts we could find, going through dozens of listings so you don't have to. Not all deals are great, so we are filtering for high-rated products that we would otherwise recommend, but right now you can get them for less...

Bonus Track

Non-Amazon But Still Great Deals