Prime Day tech deals: Our top choices for this year's event
48 hours of savingsBy Ivan Franco
When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Amazon hosted its first Prime Day sale on July 15, 2015, to commemorate the company's 20th anniversary. The shopping event has been held annually ever since. This year's 48-hour Prime Day runs through July 12 for Prime members in more than 20 countries including the US, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Mexico and the UK.
We've gathered some of the best discounts we could find on tech you'll love, going through dozens of listings so you don't have to. We are filtering for high-rated products that we would otherwise recommend, but this week you can get them for less...
- 92 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Unlocked Processor for $277 (list $450)
- 84 Google Pixel 7a 128GB Unlocked for $449 (list $499)
- 89 WD Black SN850x 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for $59 (list $170)
- 89 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked Smartphone for $849 (list $1,200)
- 92 Apple MacBook Air M1 with 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM Laptop for $749 (list $999)
- 82 Samsung Smart Monitor M8 32" for $379 (list $699)
- 92 Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earbuds for $198 (usually $278)
- 90 Samsung 990 Pro 2 TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD for $130 (normally $290)
- 90 Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series Wired Mechanical Keyboard for $105 (list $150)
- 84 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Unlocked Processor for $356 (usually $550)
- 67 Amazon Fire Max 11" 64GB Android Tablet for $150 (list $230)
- 92 Intel Core i5-12600K Unlocked Processor for $179 (list $210)
- 81 SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset for $109 (usually $200)
- 75 Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor for $1,499 (list $1,999)
- SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $90 (normally $140)
- 91 GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle for $250 (normally $349)
- 92 Apple Watch Series 8 Smartwatch for $279 (normally $400)
- 80 Garmin Instinct Smartwatch for $142 (list $250)
- 75 SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $107 (normally $160)
- 94 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headset for $248 (usually $350)
- 91 Samsung Odyssey G9 49" Curved Gaming Monitor for $999 (list $1,500)
- 80 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB Graphics Card for $295 (list $430)
- 77 Asus TUF Dash 15 (RTX 3060) Gaming Laptop for $999 (normally $1,300)
- 83 Corsair K65 RGB Mini Gaming Keyboard for $69 (normally $110)
- Dell S3222DGM 32" Curved Gaming Monitor for $249 (usually $300)
- 86 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Wireless Headphones for $299 (list $379)
- 85 Apple AirPods 3rd Gen for $140 (usually $170) - 2nd-gen for $89
- 87 Samsung Galaxy S23 with 256GB, Unlocked Smartphone for $659 (list $860)
- Asus RT-AX1800S Dual Band WiFi 6 Router for $65 (normally $100)
- Razer Kaira X Wired Gaming Headset for $40 (normally $60)
- 86 Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 256GB Windows Tablet for $699 (normally $1,200)
- 89 Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $89 (list $150)
- 86 Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headset for $229 (usually $329)
- 82 Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds for $128 (usually $200)
- Asus TUF Gaming VG277Q1A 27" Gaming Monitor for $154 (normally $200)
- 87 Corsair 5000D Airflow PC Case for $139 (normally $175)
- 89 Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD for $99 (normally $130)
- 80 Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $132 (normally $200)
- Logitech C920 Webcam for $49 (normally $100)
- 84 Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera for $648 (normally $748)
- 79 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11" Android Tablet $499 (list $700)
- eero 6 Plus Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-Pack for $194 (normally $300)
- 85 Synology RT2600ac Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi router for $119 (normally $150)
Bonus Track
- 82 Apple iPad 10th-gen Wi-Fi 64 GB for $380 (usually $450)
- 74 Google Pixel Watch Android Smartwatch for $289 (normally $400)
- 81 Logitech G915 TKL RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $149 (normally $230)
- 80 Google Pixel 6a 128GB Unlocked for $249 (list $349)
- 80 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Smartwatch for $170 (list $309)
- MSI Optix MAG301RF 30" Curved Gaming Monitor for $219 (list $270)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch for $169 (normally $330)
- Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S for $25 (normally $40)
- Dell S3422DWG 34" Curved Gaming Monitor for $347 (list $500)
- 91 Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB Unlocked for $474 (list $900)
- 80 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds for $100 (normally $150)
- 86 Apple iPad 10.2" 64GB Wi-Fi for $249 (list $330)
- TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-Pack for $99 (list $150)
- 80 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 64GB Android Tablet for $160 (normally $280)
- Xbox One Robot White Wireless Controller for $47 (list $60)
Gaming Freebies
As part of Prime Day, Amazon is offering up a handful of bonus AAA titles through Prime Gaming.
Prime Gaming members will be able to claim free copies of Prey, Baldur's Gate II, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, among others.