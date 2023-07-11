Amazon hosted its first Prime Day sale on July 15, 2015, to commemorate the company's 20th anniversary. The shopping event has been held annually ever since. This year's 48-hour Prime Day runs through July 12 for Prime members in more than 20 countries including the US, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Mexico and the UK.

We've gathered some of the best discounts we could find on tech you'll love, going through dozens of listings so you don't have to. We are filtering for high-rated products that we would otherwise recommend, but this week you can get them for less...

Bonus Track

Gaming Freebies

As part of Prime Day, Amazon is offering up a handful of bonus AAA titles through Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming members will be able to claim free copies of Prey, Baldur's Gate II, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, among others.