Cyber Monday tech deals, as handpicked by TechSpot's staff
Hundreds and hundreds of tech deals reviewed, only the best make it to this listBy TechSpot Deals
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us.
After a busy Thanksgiving weekend, Cyber Monday brings with it a combination of Black Friday deals that are still going and new ones that are popping up to kickstart all holiday shopping. Since posting our annual BF/CM deals roundup we have reviewed hundreds upon hundreds of potential tech deals, updated the post well over a dozen times with new products, discounts, and removed expired ones.
There are tons of deals out there, but they are not all great, so we're doing all that legwork, skipping the fluff, and listing the best deals we can find. As we do every year, we advise our readers to only buy stuff that you need or wanted to buy in the first place... but now for a healthy discount.
About our picks:
- We are trimming down the fat and the fluff, so only select tech deals are added to this list.
- Keep checking this post through Cyber Monday week. We're adding & revising all deals 3-4 times every day for updates.
- The number on the side of each product is our Product Finder score, a meta rating from reviews around the web.
- Deals can expire or run out of stock. We're monitoring this and updating accordingly.
Top Deals
- 80 MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Graphics Card for $350 at Amazon (list price $480)
- 91 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Processor for $159 at Amazon (list $310)
- 80 Xbox Series S console for $240 at Amazon (list price $300)
- 92 Apple MacBook Air M1 Laptop with 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD for $799 at Amazon (list price $1,000)
- 88 Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse for $31 at Amazon (list $70)
- 92 Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $178 at Amazon (list price $280)
- 80 Garmin Instinct Smartwatch for $159 at Amazon (list price $250)
- 79 Asus ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $90 at Amazon (list price $150)
- 89 Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB SSD for $157 at Amazon (list price $330)
- Asus ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Laptop for $800 at Newegg (list $1,400)
- 80 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $90 at Amazon (list $150)
- Asus ROG Strix XG27UQR 27" 4K HDR 144Hz Monitor for $500 at Newegg (list $700)
- 84 Samsung 980 NVMe 1TB SSD for $76 at Amazon (list $140)
- Thermaltake Smart BM2 750W 80+ PSU for $49 at Newegg (list price $75)
- Samsung Odyssey G5 32" Gaming Monitor for $270 at Amazon (list price $350)
- 89 Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Motherboard for $159 at Amazon (list $200)
- 80 Alienware m15 R7 with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, RTX 3070 Ti, 240Hz, 32GB, 1TB SSD Gaming Laptop for $1,909 at Amazon (list $2,550)
- 91 AMD Ryzen 9 5950X for $479 at Newegg (list price $550)
- 82 Google Pixel 6a Unlocked Phone for $299 at Amazon (list price $450)
- 91 Samsung Odyssey G9 49" Gaming Monitor for $899 at Amazon (list price $1,400)
- 93 LG C1 OLED TV 65" for $1,300 at Best Buy (list $2,200)
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for $49 at Best Buy (list $70)
- 91 Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber Bundle for $350 at Amazon (list $400)
- 86 Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet and Keyboard with Intel Core i5 1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $900 at Best Buy (list $1,350)
- 85 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X for $440 at Amazon (list price $550)
- 74 Nintendo Switch console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 at Amazon (list price $360)
- Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X for $40 at Best Buy (list $60)
- 81 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop with Ryzen 7, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $900 at Best Buy (list $1,400)
- 81 Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam for $88 at Amazon (list $200)
- 90 Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $150)
- 82 Corsair 4000D Airflow Gaming Case for $89.99 at Amazon (list $105)
- 77 Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard for $70 at Amazon (list price $120)
- 90 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $292 at Amazon (list $350)
- 83 Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $100 at Amazon (list $150)
- 86 Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $229 at Amazon (list $330)
- 80 Google Pixel Buds Pro for $150 at Amazon (list $200)
- 82 Linksys MX10600 Velop Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router for $350 at Amazon (list price $700)
- Asus TUF Gaming 27" FHD 165Hz Monitor for $159 at Amazon (list $200)
- Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones for $68 at Amazon (list $120)
- 90 Sonos Roam SL Bluetooth Speaker for $128 at Best Buy (list $160)
- 79 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $543 at Amazon (list price $700)
- Corsair RM650x 650W PSU for $89 at Amazon (list $130)
- 92 Crucial MX500 1TB SSD for $68 at Amazon (list $100)
- 84 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Unlocked Phone for $850 at Amazon (list $1,200)
Still Noteworthy
- 82 Apple Watch Ultra Smartwatch for $739 at Amazon (list $800)
- 78 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Android Tablet for $368 at Amazon (list $530)
- 90 Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Pedals for $199 at Best Buy (list $300)
- 86 Apple iPad 10.2" - 2021 for $269 at Amazon (list $329)
- 84 Sonos Beam Gen 2 Sound Bar for $360 at Best Buy (list $450)
- 84 Apple TV 4K 64GB (2nd Gen) for $99 at Best Buy (list $200)
- 93 LG C2 OLED TV 42" for $897 at Amazon (list $997)
- 81 HP Envy x360 Laptop 15.6" with Ryzen 7 5825U, 512GB, 8GB for $630 at Amazon (list $830)
- 89 Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $200 at Amazon (list $249)
- 83 LG UltraGear 27GL850-B 27" QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $270 at Amazon (list $350)
- 84 Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $229 at Amazon (list $250)
- 89 Samsung 980 Pro NVMe 1TB SSD for $109 at Amazon (list $380)
- 87 Google Pixel 7 Unlocked Phone for $499 at Amazon (list price $700)
- 86 SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gaming Keyboard for $140 at Amazon (list price $180)
- 72 Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset for $50 at Amazon (list $80)
- 94 Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $228 at Amazon (list $350)
- Samsung Evo 512GB microSD for $45 at Amazon (list $85)
- 88 Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse for $57 at Amazon (list $100)
- 85 Samsung 870 Evo 2TB SSD for $160 at Amazon (list price $259)
- Sony Inzone H7 Wireless Headset for $148 at Amazon (list $230)
- 79 Logitech G203 LightSync RGB Gaming Mouse for $19 at Amazon (list price $40)
- 80 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for $229 at Amazon (list $280)
- 80 Google Pixel Buds A for $64 at Best Buy (list $100)
- 66 Acer Aspire 5 Laptop with Ryzen 5 5500U, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $389 at Amazon (list $530)
- Logitech C920x Webcam for $60 at Amazon (list $70)
- 85 Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset for $90 at Best Buy (list $150)
- Razer Kiyo X Webcam for $47 at Amazon (list $80)
- 79 Beats Studio Buds for $89 at Amazon (list $150)
- 81 Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $160 at Amazon (list $230)
- eero 6+ 3-Pack Mesh Wi-Fi System for $194 at Amazon (list $300)
- Motorola G Stylus 2022 Unlocked Smartphone for $180 at Amazon (list $300)
- 82 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB Unlocked for $1,399 at Amazon (list $1,800)
Post a comment 2 interactions