Black Friday deals for techies, we'll keep the updates coming
Handpicked by TechSpot's staffBy TechSpot Deals
The TechSpot team wishes you and your loved ones a very happy Thanksgiving. And with that comes the kickstart for holiday shopping. There are tons of deals out there, but they are not all great, so we're doing all that legwork, skipping the fluff, and listing the best deals we can find.
As we do every year, we advise our readers to only buy stuff that you need or wanted to buy in the first place... but now for a healthy discount.
About our picks:
- We are trimming down the fat and the fluff, so only select tech deals are added to this list.
- Keep checking this post through Cyber Monday week. We're adding & revising all deals 3-4 times every day for updates.
- The number on the side of each product is our Product Finder score, a meta rating from reviews around the web.
- Deals can expire or run out of stock. We're monitoring this and updating accordingly.
Top Deals
- 89 Samsung 980 Pro NVMe 2TB SSD for $180 at Amazon (list $380)
- 81 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop with Ryzen 7, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $900 at Best Buy (list $1,400)
- 82 Google Pixel 6a Unlocked Phone for $299 at Amazon (list price $450)
- 91 Samsung Odyssey G9 49" Gaming Monitor for $899 at Amazon (list price $1,400)
- 85 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X for $474 at Amazon (list price $550)
- 83 LG UltraGear 27GL850-B 27" QHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $270 at Amazon (list $350)
- 73 HP Victus 15 Laptop with Intel Core i5-12500H, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050 for $600 at Amazon (list $980)
- 92 Apple MacBook Air M1 Laptop with 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD for $799 at Amazon (list price $1,000)
- 91 AMD Ryzen 9 5950X for $479 at Newegg (list price $550)
- 90 Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $150)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop 2022 with Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $550 at Amazon (list $900)
- 82 Corsair 4000D Airflow Gaming Case for $89.99 at Amazon (list $105)
- Asus TUF Gaming 27" FHD 165Hz Monitor for $159 at Amazon (list $200)
- 77 Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard for $70 at Amazon (list price $120)
- 84 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Unlocked Phone for $850 at Amazon (list $1,200)
- 86 Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $249 at Amazon (list $330)
- 80 Google Pixel Buds Pro for $150 at Amazon (list $200)
- 92 Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $178 at Amazon (list price $280)
- 83 Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $100 at Amazon (list $150)
- 89 Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB SSD for $157 at Amazon (list price $330)
- 82 Linksys MX10600 Velop Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router for $384 at Amazon (list price $700)
- 92 Crucial MX500 1TB SSD for $68 at Amazon (list $100)
- 89 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for $229 at Amazon (list $450)
- Corsair RM650x 650W PSU for $89 at Amazon (list $130)
- Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones for $68 at Amazon (list $120)
- 88 Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse for $33 at Amazon (list $70)
Still Noteworthy
- 81 HP Envy x360 Laptop 15.6" with Ryzen 7 5825U, 512GB, 8GB for $630 at Amazon (list $830)
- 89 Apple's AirPods Pro 2 Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $200 at Amazon (list $249)
- 81 Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $150 at Amazon (list $230)
- 86 Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD 2TB for $145 at Amazon (list $230)
- 85 Samsung 870 Evo 2TB SSD for $160 at Amazon (list price $259)
- 79 Logitech G203 LightSync RGB Gaming Mouse for $19 at Amazon (list price $40)
- 80 Google Pixel Buds A for $64 at Best Buy (list $100)
- 90 Razer Basilisk Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock for $79.99 at Amazon (list price $170)
- 66 Acer Aspire 5 Laptop with Ryzen 5 5500U, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM for $389 at Amazon (list $530)
- Logitech C920x Webcam for $60 at Amazon (list $70)
- 76 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $230 at Amazon (list price $350)
- Sony Inzone H7 Wireless Headset for $148 at Amazon (list $230)
- 85 Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset for $90 at Amazon (list $150)
- 82 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB Unlocked for $1,370 at Amazon (list $1,800)
- Razer Kiyo X Webcam for $47 at Amazon (list $80)
- 79 Beats Studio Buds for $89 at Amazon (list $150)
- Motorola G Stylus 2022 Unlocked Smartphone for $180 at Amazon (list $300)
- 80 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for $229 at Amazon (list $280)
- eero 6+ 3-Pack Mesh Wi-Fi System for $194 at Amazon (list $300)
- Samsung Evo 512GB microSD for $45 at Amazon (list $85)
- 88 Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse for $57 at Amazon (list $100)
